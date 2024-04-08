John Hurt stars in Champion.

This Saturday will see the Grand National return to Aintree Racecourse, watched by millions on television.

Here are five films that capture all the drama of the Sport of Kings.

Champions (DVD)

When it comes to sports film you can’t beat a narrative arc that begins in tragedy and ends in triumph - and this film is a classic of the genre. John Hurt has rarely been better than as jocky Bob Champion who (spoiler alert) overcame cancer to win the 1981 Grand National. It’s an incredible true story told and acted beautifully. Look out for an early appearance from future Cheers star Kirstie Alley.

Dettori (Now TV)

Recently hitting the headlines for riding six winners in a day in the USA, rumours of superstar jockey Fankie Dettori’s retirement are clearly greatly exaggerated. This fascinating documentary tells the story of how he overcame near-unimaginable adversity to become one of those rare athletes that manage to transcend their sport and become a true household name.

The Cup (Prime Video)

Another story of triumph over adversity (there’s a theme here), this tells the true story of Damien Oliver, a young jockey who loses his only brother in a tragic racing accident - eerily similar to how their father died nearly three decades before. He suffers defeat-after-defeat until teaming up with an inspirational Irish trainer for a pop at the 2002 Melbourne Cup.

Secretariat (Disney+)

Another amazing true story - when a housewife and mother with little knowledge of horse racing takes over her sickly father’s stables it seems unlikely that success is likely to follow. Taking on the misogynistic world of racing with the assistance of a veteran trainer she beats all the odds to produce arguably the greatest racehorse in history - completing all three parts of the American Triple Crown in record times.

Dark Horse (BFI Player)