Five best legal dramas to stream including The Lincoln Lawyer and Suits

The Netflix adaptation of Michael Connelly’s hit series of Mickey Haller legal crime novels has lit up the streaming platform. Here are the best legal dramas available online now.

If you’re looking for your fix of fast-paced, dialogue- and courtroom-heavy dramas set in the American corporate legal world, then you could do worse than starting with The Lincoln Lawyer. But Mickey Haller's tribulations are far from the only case of legal streaming worthy of deliberation.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

This small-screen series starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, LA’s hottest defence attorney, trumps an already capable film adaptation featuring Matthew McConaughey. Series one follows Haller from the back seat of his Lincoln Navigator as he takes over the practice of a murdered fellow attorney and battles to defend a tech tycoon accused of murdering his own wife.

Suits (Netflix)

Yes, it probably went on too long and yes, it has been - in part - overshadowed by the personal life of breakout series star Meghan Markle, but Suits remains a staple of avid streamers’ TV diets with good reason. The first few series, chronicling the rise of ‘not-actually-a-lawyer’ lawyer Mike Ross and his photographic memory at a New York firm under the tutelage of the scene-stealing Harvey Specter, is brilliant bingable viewing.

The Good Wife (Channel 4)

When her husband is embroiled in a political sex scandal, Alicia Florrick – played by Julannia Margulies – gets stuck back into her Chicago legal career after 13 years as a stay-at-home mother in an acclaimed series which charts the battles and barriers Florrick faces in corporate life.

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Breaking Bad often tops the list of greatest television series of all time, and rightly so. It is, therefore, no faint praise to describe this spin off following criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (played in virtuoso style by Bob Odenkirk) as even better than the show which birthed it. Better Call Saul traces the career of McGill right up to his run-in with the Breaking Bad duo of Jesse and Walter.

Damages (Disney+)