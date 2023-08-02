New month means new Netflix series. Here are five of the best new releases to watch on the platform this week.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

The YouTuber turned boxer is one of celebrity world's most interesting, debated and controversial figures. This Netflix series will invite viewers to look behind the curtain of Jake Paul. This documentary looks at the perennial troublemaker and his bizarre journey from online content creator to boxing – and all these troubles in between.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns to his role Mickey Haller, a defence attorney in Los Angeles who often works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator in the second part of season 2. One of Netflix’s most popular new releases, fans were treated to part one last month and if you haven’t tuned in yet, we would recommend it highly.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Using revealing interviews with experts and the victims' families, this gripping documentary about food examines the issue of deadly foodborne illness which are becoming more and more prevalent in the US.

The series will bring a call to action to officials who have the power to mitigate the danger caused by the pathogens that are currently killing thousands of people in the U.S. every year.

The Truth About Mario Biondo

When the husband of Spanish TV presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva dies suddenly, suspicions are raised over his cause of death. His parents are still fighting to prove their son Mario Biondo was murdered – not suicide as the Spanish police ruled. This four part docu-series looks into the death of the Italian cameraman and the questions continue about his last hours.

Heartstopper

Netflix’s beloved coming of age LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper returned to the platform on Tuesday. A lovable series full of romance and charm, it one of the only programmes to have received a 100% perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.