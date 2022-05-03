Zac Efron will play the role of Andy in the remake of 1984's Firestarter (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)

Known as the ‘King Of Horror’, Stephen King has been giving us nightmares for decades.

One of the most successful authors of all time, King has seen many of his books successfully turned into Hollywood adaptions, with films such as The Shining, The Green Mile and Shawshank Redemption proving to be massive box office hits.

However, in recent years, King has seen many of his adaptations receive a new lick of paint in the form of a modern day remake, with both Pet Semetary and It both handed reworkings of the 1980s originals.

And now it is the turn of the 1984 film Firestarter to receive a new, updated version of the original. Originally a science fiction-horror thriller novel by the world renowned author, it was first published in September 1980 before being made into a film shortly afterwards.

Firestarter, which focuses on a child named Charlie McGee (played by an eight-year-old Drew Barrymore in the original) who is signed up for an experimental drug test by her parents Andy and Vicky.

The test results in them acquiring weak forms of telepathy and telekinesis. The film then moves forward to a few years later, when Charlie begins to develop pyrokinesis. This result in the family being hunted down by a government agency known as “The Shop.”

While her parents aim to protect their daughter, it is discovered that despite her tender years, Charlie is far stronger and more powerful than her parents combined and that she can in fact defend herself by using her powers, all of which are fueled by the girl’s emotions.

Who is in the cast of Firestarter?

Jam packed with big names, the cast is headed by Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile). The former Disney star will play the role of Andy McGee, father to a girl with abnormal superpowers.

However, the star of the show is youngster Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who plays the gifted ‘Firestarter’ Charlie McGee. Just 13-years-old, she has already build up an impressive resume, starring in American Horror Story and Black Widow.

Sydney Lemmon (Velvet Buzzsaw) will star as Vicky McGee, Charlie’s mother.

The rest of the cast is made up of Gloria Reuben (Lincoln) as Cap Hollister, Kurtwood Smith (Amityville: The Awakening) as Dr. Joseph Wanless. Michael Greyeyes (Wildwood) will play John Rainbird alongside John Beasley, who has been cast as Irv Manders.

What is the UK release date of Firestarter? What is the age rating for Firestarter?

The remake of Firestarter has been confirmed for May 13 release, with several UK cinemas already taking bookings.

It has a running time of one hour and 50 minutes, while the BBFC have handed it an age raging of 15.