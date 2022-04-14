The stars of Harry Potter - but which of these are included in the UK's top 10 favourite characters? (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets of Dumbledore: New Harry Potter poll reveals UK favourite Wizarding World characters

Upon the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, a new survey has revealed the UK’s most loved Harry Potter characters.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 3:53 pm

After shooting to the top of the UK’s box office in its first week of release, the latest film in the Harry Potter Franchise - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – has seen Pottermania once again dominate the cinema industry’s headlines.

And to celebrate the release of the blockbuster film, results of a new survey have been released by Showcase Cinemas to find out who are the country’s favourite Wizarding World characters of all time.

One of the most loved franchises of all time, the Harry Potter series now boasts a walkthrough exhibition and studio tour in Leavesden, alongside a themed area based on the Harry Potter series built at Universal Studios in Orlando and Osaka.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “The wizarding world has provided us with so many iconic characters, moments and performances throughout the years. It is undoubtedly one of the big screen’s most beloved franchises, which was shown with guests making Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore the UK’s number 1 film this weekend.”

However, with so many memorable characters, who is the UK most loved? Could it be intelligent sidekick Hermione Grainger? House-elf Dobby (8%) or even Rubeus Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore, Ron Weasley?

1. Harry Potter

Perhaps no surprise, but with 13% of the vote, the heart of the franchise - Harry Potter himself - has been crowned the UK's favourite Wizarding World character.

2. Hermione Grainger

Played by Emma Watson, Hermione Grainger takes second spot with 10% of the vote.

3. Dobby

With an impressive 8% of the vote Dobby The House Elf storms into third spot.

4. Albus Dumbledore

Headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts, Dumbledore, sneaks into the UK's top five with 7% of the vote.

