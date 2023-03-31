All Sections
Ewan McGregor is 52 on March 31 2023 (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Disney)
Ewan McGregor Quotes: 10 of the best quotes from actor Ewan McGregor on life, film and acting

He is one of Scotland’s most loved actors. Here are Ewan McGregor 10 best quotes to celebrate his birthday.

By Graham Falk
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:12 BST

How old is Ewan McGregor you may ask? The Perth born actor feels like he has been around forever, yet he somehow still feels as fresh and exciting an actor as he ever was.

Rising to fame with iconic Scottish film Trainspotting, McGregor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood having played a leading role in the Star Wars franchise and Stephen King adaptations such as Doctor Sleep – quite simply, he is a national treasure.

And like all top actors, he is never short of a funny or interesting quote.

"I want to wear skinny jeans when I'm in my 70s. Why not? Who cares?"

1. On fashion

"I want to wear skinny jeans when I'm in my 70s. Why not? Who cares?" Photo: Keith Tsuji

"For all of the hurtling towards climate change, there's also a lot more understanding of it than there was when we were kids. They don't call environmentalists tree huggers any more, so there's hope!"

2. On environmentalists

"For all of the hurtling towards climate change, there's also a lot more understanding of it than there was when we were kids. They don't call environmentalists tree huggers any more, so there's hope!" Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

"The thing about parenting rules is there aren't any. That's what makes it so difficult".

3. On being a Dad

"The thing about parenting rules is there aren't any. That's what makes it so difficult". Photo: Jesse Grant

"I really want to play Princess Leia. Stick some big pastries on my head. Now that would be interesting."

4. On playing a different Star Wars character

"I really want to play Princess Leia. Stick some big pastries on my head. Now that would be interesting." Photo: Keith Tsuji

