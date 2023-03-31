He is one of Scotland’s most loved actors. Here are Ewan McGregor 10 best quotes to celebrate his birthday.

How old is Ewan McGregor you may ask? The Perth born actor feels like he has been around forever, yet he somehow still feels as fresh and exciting an actor as he ever was.

Rising to fame with iconic Scottish film Trainspotting, McGregor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood having played a leading role in the Star Wars franchise and Stephen King adaptations such as Doctor Sleep – quite simply, he is a national treasure.

And like all top actors, he is never short of a funny or interesting quote.

1 . On fashion "I want to wear skinny jeans when I'm in my 70s. Why not? Who cares?"

2 . On environmentalists "For all of the hurtling towards climate change, there's also a lot more understanding of it than there was when we were kids. They don't call environmentalists tree huggers any more, so there's hope!"

3 . On being a Dad "The thing about parenting rules is there aren't any. That's what makes it so difficult".

4 . On playing a different Star Wars character "I really want to play Princess Leia. Stick some big pastries on my head. Now that would be interesting."