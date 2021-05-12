The Everyman Cinema in Glasgow is set to play some all-time classics when it reopens its doors next week. Credit: Canva Pro.

A list of all-time classics, combined with some highly-anticipated new releases, are set to be shown at the Everyman Cinema in Glasgow as the popular filmhouse gets ready to reopen its doors ahead of next week’s reopening.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the Scottish Government would push on with plans to ease lockdown restrictions as of next Monday, May 17, meaning it is now full steam ahead for the film industry, and the boutique cinema has been one of the first to react, announcing a full list of showtimes ahead of it’s reopening on Monday.

While cinema fans will be delighted to see the likes of Frances McDormand, Riz Ahmed and Samuel L. Jackson back on the big screen with highly anticipated new releases such as Nomadland, The Sound of Metal and the latest episode in the Saw franchise, Everyman Cinema have also laid on a host of all-time classics, starting with the 1977 version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory screening on Monday.

The cinema will conduct a special screening of Anne Hathaway classic ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ too, while Scottish icon Tilda Swinton will also be joining film goers for a streamed Q&A of the movie ‘The Human Voice’.

The Glasgow filmhouse, which said it plans to ‘redefine cinema’ and ‘bring an innovative lifestyle approach’ to its venues, is still the first and only of its kind in Scotland after opening in Princes Square shopping centre in October 2018.

The venue has hosted various special events since its opening, including Q&A’s with various film stars and special screenings of classic favourites, though it has been forced to close its doors and keep its red velvet curtain closed since the middle of November.

