1 . Winter's Bone

Jennifer Lawrence's most critically-acclaimed film is the one which turned her into a star. 'Winter's Bone' was released in 2010 and sees Lawrence play a teenage girl in the poverty-stricken Ozarks area of Missouri who is trying to find he missing father in a bid to save the family home. It saw here receive her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the age of just 20 - the second-youngest nominee in history at the time. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of a near-perfect 94 per cent. | Contributed