Jennifer Lawrence has recently been walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her new film Die, My Love - directed by visionary Scottish director Lynne Ramsay.
The movie, about a new mother suffering from postpartum depression, also stars Robert Pattinson and is receiving glowing reviews ahead of its release later this year.
Lawrence, who shot to fame with an Oscar-nominated role in Winter’s Bone in 2010, became one of the world’s best-paid actors thanks to starring roles in money-spinning franchaises The Hunger Games and X-Men.
Her films have grossed over $6 billion worldwide and she is the youngest person in history to be nominated for four Academy Awards (at the age of just 25).
It’s not all been plain sailing though, with a fair number of films becoming commercial and critical failures, leading some to question her choice of roles.
Here are all 26 of her films rated from best to worst - according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Winter's Bone
Jennifer Lawrence's most critically-acclaimed film is the one which turned her into a star. 'Winter's Bone' was released in 2010 and sees Lawrence play a teenage girl in the poverty-stricken Ozarks area of Missouri who is trying to find he missing father in a bid to save the family home. It saw here receive her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the age of just 20 - the second-youngest nominee in history at the time. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of a near-perfect 94 per cent. | Contributed
2. American Hustle
The second most critically-praised Jennifer Lawrence film is 2023's 'American Hustle' directed by frequent Lawrence collaborator David O. Russell. Lawrence plays the wife of a con artist played by Christian Bale who, along with a fellow trickster portrayed by Amy Adams, is forced to set up a sting operation against a corrupt politician by an FBI agent, played by Bradley Cooper. It saw Lawrence nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and scores 92 per cent on the Tomatometer. | Contributed
3. Silver Linings Playbook
Another collaboration between Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and director David O. Russell, 'Silver Linings Playbook' saw Lawrence win her first - and currently only - Oscar for Best Leading Actress. She plays a young widow who promises to help Cooper's character, who has just been released from a psychaitric hospital due to his bipolar disorder, win back his estranged wife if he agrees to enter a dance competition with her. It also has a 92 per cent positive rating. | Contributed
4. X-Men: Days of Future Past
One of two huge film franchaises that Jennifer Lawrence has starred in, Bryan Singer's 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' was both a commercial and a critical success, with a positive 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2014 film is the fifth main chapter of the X-Men movies, and sees Lawrence star as Raven/Mystique, a mutant with handy shapeshifting abilities. The plot sees Logan/Wolverine travel back in time to 1973 to stop events that will become hugely destructive for the world. | Contributed