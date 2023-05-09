Want to get into Eurovision mood by watching the movie on Netflix? Here’s how to watch the Eurovision film shot in Scotland and available on Netflix.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story. Cr: Netflix.

Eurovision 2023 is almost upon us and what better way to warm up for the contest than to watch a Netflix comedy that is dedicated to it and full of Hollywood celebrities?

Released in 2020 and written by American comedian and actor Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story is a tale which features an Icelandic duo with one dream – to be their countries Eurovision entry.

While more than a little bit silly and outlandish, Ferrell’s vision of one of Europe’s quirkiest cultural celebrations is a movie that proves a perfect build up to any Eurovision party as we gear up for the final on May 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film, its cast, how to watch and all its Scottish links.

What is the Eurovision movie about

This comedy musical has a cast that is full to the brim with star quality and follows the tale of two best friends from Iceland – Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir – as they go in search of Eurovision Song Contest glory.

After performing at a local bar, the audience demand the group play the song a nonsensical song called ‘Ja Ja Ding Dong’ and they decide to apply to be Iceland’s applicant for the contest. Bizarrely, the panel do not look at their audition tape and decide to offer them a spot at Söngvakeppnin (Iceland’s version of the pre-selection, or Eurovision semi-finals if you will).

While their audition goes wrong, the boat where all of the semi-finalists party after the show explodes and leaves the band – known as Fire Saga – as the only remaining contestants and thus they travel to the Eurovision Song Contest in Edinburgh.

Watch the trailer here.

Eurovision movie – who is in the cast

It really is a stellar cast that includes both Will Ferrell (Anchorman) and Rachel McAdams (The Notebook) in the lead roles of Lars and Sigrit.

Alongside them are roles for Pierce Brosnan (James Bond), Dan Stevens (The Guest) and Eurovision favourite Graham Norton, who plays himself.

Eurovision links to Scotland

Of course, the biggest Scottish link to the film is that it was filmed in Edinburgh, with many of the scenes filmed in the centre of the city. The reason for this? In the fictional film, the Eurovision Song Contest actually takes place in the Scottish capital.

While the contest actually held in Edinburgh in 1972, the Will Ferrell comedy takes us to modern day and sees Edinburgh feature prominently. Filmed prior to the pandemic, many locals saw a number of Eurovision advertisements which were used as backdrops to the Netflix hit.

One of the most notable areas of Edinburgh comes in the scene where Lars, the middle-aged man with aspirations of winning the Eurovision Song Contest and played by Ferrell, is sat by Ross Fountain, with Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle standing proud in the background. Lars and Sigrit, played by McAdams, also ride on the segways to Calton Hill before they are seen sitting on a bench on the famous hill.

Victoria Street is also seen in numerous parts of the movie while the Eurovision couple actually stay in a hotel on Edinburgh’s Albany Street. Want to spot even more of Edinburgh in the Netflix film? Arthur’s Seat, Grassmarket and the famous Royal Mile also make appearances in Eurovsion Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Where can I watch Netflix Eurovision film, The Story of Fire Saga

Full of A-list actors, the Eurovision Song Contest film is still available to watch on Netflix UK and is sure to be a hit over the coming weeks.