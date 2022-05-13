Eurovision 2022: How to vote on Eurovision app for free in the UK

Eurovision 2022 is here and 25 acts are about to give their all in the most epic singing competition in the world.

Among them is the UK’s entry Sam Rider, who looks like our best hope in a long time with his song ‘Space Man’.

Unfortunately though, we can’t vote for our own country.

Graham Norton will host the BBC coverage of the Eurovision 2022 final

So, when the time comes, here’s how to vote in Eurovision 2022.

Is there a Eurovision app? How to vote in the Eurovision final 2022

Voting officially opens when all the acts have performed their songs on Saturday night (May 14).

Sam Ryder is the UK's hope for Eurovision 2022

The voting window lasts for only 15 minutes after the final artist (Estonia) has performed their song – so make sure you’re ready.

You can vote via the official Eurovision app, which is available on the appstore and Google Play for free.

Alternatively, you can vote by phone or by text using the numbers which appear on screen during the show.

How does the Eurovision vote work? What is a National Jury?

Televoting counts for 50 per cent of the vote in Eurovision. The other half is determined by a National Jury from each participating country.

National Juries are not permitted to vote for their own country, but rank each song from their first favourite to their least favourite.

Top ranked songs get 12 points, with second place getting 10 points, third eight points, and so on.

The Eurovision 2022 winner will be determined based on a combination of National Jury score and public votes.

The jury decision will be announced first, and then the televotes for each country will be added to the score – starting at the bottom and working to the top.

Who is announcing the UK’s public vote for Eurovision 2022?

Perhaps the most bizarre moment in Eurovision each year is when a representative from each nation appears on screen to announce the results of their country’s public vote.

There is often an awkward moment, strange outfit choice, or something gets lost in translation or in the video delay.