Eurovision 2022: Who is in the final? Eurovision final running order 2022

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for another final filled with catchy bops, outrageous costumes, and wacky dancing.

After two semi-finals this week, the final acts for Eurovision 2022 final have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the final countries which will be performing on Saturday night (May 14) and the official running order.

WRS will represent Romania at Eurovision 2022 (Photo: EBU/Nathan Reinds via Eurovision)

Which countries are in the Eurovision final 2022?

As the biggest financial contributors, the ‘Big 5’ countries have a free pass straight to the final.

They include the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the Eurovision 2021 winners Italy.

Eurovision 2022 UK entry Sam Ryder is hoped to do well in the final (EBU/Andres Putting via Eurovision)

The other nations had to battle it out for the remaining 20 places in two semi finals this week.

The full list of countries in the Eurovision 2022 final are: Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Noray, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and Ukraine.

Eurovision final running order 2022: Countries, acts, and their songs

Czech Republic: We Are Domi – ‘Lights Off’ Romania: WRS – ‘Llámame’ Portugal: MARO – ‘Saudade, Saudade Finland: The Rasmus – ‘Jezebel’ Switzerland: Marius Bear – ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ France: Alvan & Ahez – ‘Fulenn’ Norway: Subwoolfer – ‘Give That Wolf a Banana’ Armenia: Rosa Linn – ‘Snap’ Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – ‘Brividi’ Spain: Chanel – ‘SloMo’ Netherlands: S10 – ‘De Diepte’ Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – ‘Stefania’ Germany: Malik Harris – ‘Rockstars’ Lithuania: Monika Liu – ‘Sentimentai’ Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – ‘Fade to Black’ Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – ‘Miss You’ Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – ’Die Together’ Iceland: Systur – ‘Með Hækkandi Sól’ Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – ‘Trenulețul’ Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – ‘Hold Me Closer’ Australia: Sheldon Riley – ‘Not The Same’ United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – ‘SPACE MAN’ Poland: Ochman – ‘River’ Serbia: Konstrakta – ‘In Corpore Sano’ Estonia: Stefan – ‘Hope’

When is UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder playing?

The UK entry Sam Ryder will be performing his song ‘Space Man’ towards the end of the night.

He is billed as 22nd in the list of 25 countries. Let’s hope it means he will stick in people’s memory when they vote.

When is the Eurovision final 2022? How to watch in the UK

The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.