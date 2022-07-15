While expensive jets, platinum jewellery or luxury holiday homes overseas are top in the list of things to buy with jackpot winnings, there’s so much more to choose from in Scotland alone.
Whether you desire dominion over a serene Scottish island or the luxury of a castle that looks like it came straight out of a fairytale, there’s something for everyone.
So, here’re 10 dream islands, castles, and estates that the Euromillions winner could have their pick of.
1. Little Ross Island
Little Ross Island, located off the coast of South West Scotland, is up for sale right now at offers over £325,000. This island has its share of history being home to a functioning lighthouse tower which was designed by Alan Stevenson and first lit in 1843 new years day. The Southwest of Scotland is known for its unspoilt countryside and mild climate.
Photo: Submitted
2. Isle of Vaila
This Scottish island, which includes a 17th-century mansion, is currently on sale for over £1.75 million. Vaila is a 757-acre landmass that is part of the Shetland Archipelago, boasting stunning cliffs, caves and pebble beaches. Since 2000, it has also been home to a Sperm Whale skeleton nicknamed “Bony Dick” in reference to “Moby Dick.”
Photo: Submitted
3. Càrn Deas Island
Fancy an uninhabited island to call your own? Look no further than Càrn Deas, a small island in the Summer Isles archipelago going for offers over £50,000 (bargain!) The island’s breathtaking landscape features jaw-dropping views of the Outer Hebrides to the west and other neighbouring islands nearby.
Photo: Submitted
4. Dalhebity House
Occupying over 30,000 square feet of space, Dalhebity House is a striking mansion built in Aberdeenshire that famously once belonged to Princess Diana’s grandmother. Recently, it returned to the market for £7.5 million, making it one of the most expensive residential properties for sale in Scotland.
Photo: Submitted