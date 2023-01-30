A new BBC documentary looking at how women are treated in the vitual world is set to get people talking.

Emily Atack attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party in 2022.

‘Emily Atack: Asking For It’ is on the BBC this week and will see the comedian, actress and presenter investigate online harassment, using her own harrowing personal experiences.

Here’s everything you need to know about the television personality and her latest programme.

Who is Emily Atack?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Luton in 1989, Emily Atack is a actress, comedian, and presenter who comes from a family of performers.

Her mum is actress Kate Robbins and her dad is musician Keith Atack, a former member of pop band Child). Actor Simon Shelton and comedian Ted Robbins are her uncles, while actress Amy Robbins is her aunt.

She is also the first cousin twice removed of Beatle Paul McCartney.

How did she find fame?

At the age of 16 Atack left school and moved to London to lauch her acting career.

She is best known for her role in comedy series ‘The Inbetweeners’, where she played Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further success came in her work with comedian Keith Lemin in numerous shows including ‘Lemon La Vida Loca’, ‘The Keith Lemon Sketch Show’, and ‘The Keith & Paddy Picture Show’.

What else has Emily Atack been in?

Atack is a popular face on reality television. She appeared in the fifth series of ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2010 and came second in the 18th series of I'm a ‘Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2018, going on to co-present the final series of its spin off show ‘I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp’ in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has also starred in her own comedy series ‘The Emily Atack Show’, while this year’s BBC series ‘Trailblazers’ saw her tour the Rocky Mountains with comedian Ruby Wax and Spice Girl Mel B.

Movie roles include acting opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Nighy in the film version of ‘Dad’s Army’ and appearing alongside Harvey Keitel and Gabriel Byrne in ‘Lies We Tell’.

What is ‘Emily Atack: Asking For It’ about?

The documentary will see the television personality explore what causes men to sexually harass her and others online – including the impact on victims who are send explicit material.

She was inspired to make the programme after receiving a barrage of explicit content on a daily basis from unidentified men – none of whom were willing to explain their actions to her.

She told the BBC: "It's the ultimate disrespect. It's the ultimate thing of going, 'I think you're easy access and you're up for it.' These men spend their lives bombarding me with abuse and saying the most horrific things and then the second I respond and say, 'Well I want to hear from you, let's talk' - nothing. What I did have was loads of women reaching out saying what they'd had to deal with."

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch ‘Emily Atack: Asking For It’