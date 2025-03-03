The Edinburgh-set series of novels written by Alexander McCall Smith will become a TV series

She is a philosopher in her early 40s turned amateur sleuth, cracking cases while living alone in a large, ageing house in Edinburgh’s Merchiston.

Now the series of novels centred on Isabel Dalhousie - billed as “one of fiction’s most richly developed women detectives” - is to be translated to the small screen under a new deal.

The collection of 15 novels - also known as The Sunday Philosophy Club series - penned by best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith will be adapted for TV by Synchronicity Films.

Alexander McCall Smith | Lisa Ferguson

The award-winning production company, which is also behind The Cry, The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Mayflies, have optioned the rights to the series.

Screenwriter Andrea Gibb, who worked on Miss Austen, Mayflies and Elizabeth is Missing, will adapt the novels for TV into six hour-long episodes. The series will be distributed by All3Media International under the deal.

McCall Smith said: "I am delighted that Synchronicity is keen to translate the Isabel Dalhousie books to the screen. Isabel enjoys a very wide following in many parts of the world, and the idea of a highly-regarded Scottish film company engaging with her story is very attractive to me.”

The series will be set in Edinburgh’s collection of galleries, investment banks and cosy cafes, while drawing on the city’s beautiful vistas.

In announcing the TV adaptation, developers said the story-of-the-week format would involve Dalhousie, who is the editor of the fictional Journal of Applied Ethics, being drawn into new mysteries, with a philosophical quandary to be answered.

The description for the written series says it is “Isabel’s profound curiosity and strong sense of morality that see her drawn into mysteries that should, quite frankly, be none of her business”. The character’s tumultuous personal life will also provide a backlog of stories alongside each crime to solve.

Ms Gibb said: “I am thrilled to be adapting the adventures of Alexander McCall Smith’s delightful amateur sleuth, Isabel Dalhousie, for television. She is a fascinating character with a tenacious curiosity driven by a strong moral code and a faith in philosophical thinking, making this series incredibly appealing to dramatise.”

Claire Mundell, executive producer and found of Synchronicity Films, said: “We love adapting popular novels for screen at Synchronicity, and I’m especially excited to be in advanced development on this well-loved series from Alexander McCall Smith - the Isabel Dalhousie novels.

“Dalhousie will appeal to viewers around the world who love an iconic female character such as Isabel and an entertaining, characterful, warm-hearted soft crime mystery series, all played out in the visually delicious world of Edinburgh.”

Deanne Cunningham, head of development for Endeavour and Cold Feet, has been appointed executive producer for the TV series. Both Mr McCall Smith and Ms Gibb will also serve as executive producers.

McCall Smith - author of the 44 Scotland Street series running in The Scotsman - has previously had other books adapted for TV, including The No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency, which was turned into a television comedy-drama series by the BBC in conjunction with HBO.

