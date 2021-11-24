Its been almost exactly two years to the day since popular drag queen Baga Chipz took to the stage as one of the finalists in Season One of multi-award winning BBC show Drag Race UK.

A fan favourite from episode one, Baga won of plaudits from viewers and critics throughout the series.

Her comedy impression of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the ever popular Snatch Game challenge will doubtlessly be remembered as one of the best moments in the history of RuPaul.

She would eventually go on to win three challenges and finish in third place as she made it all the way to the UK’s very first Drag Race final.

However, with a global pandemic halting live shows just four months after her stint in the werkroom, it’s fair to say Baga is looking to make up for lost time, starting with a stint in Scotland this Christmas, as she hosts two huge drag events in Glasgow and Edinburgh alongside her close friend and Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne.

“I love performing in Scotland. I was only there last week in Glasgow and Edinburgh. I love it. I feel like the further north you go, you get away with more.

Baga Chipz performs onstage at RuPaul's DragCon UK. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions).

“You’ve got some cracking chip shops up in Scotland. I love a battered sausage. Although the first time I went there, I asked for pizza and they deep fried it.

"I live in London, but I have a very northern sense of humour – so anything up from Manchester and into Scotland is great fun.”

"Glasgow” she says with a pause, “Some places are a bit calmer, but Glasgow rips me a new a******e – they really do.

"Last time I was in Glasgow I was making venoms. I didn’t have a clue what they were, so they made me some and I tried them. Next thing you know, I’m on stage necking them!

"I don’t remember getting back to the hotel that night.

"I do shows and have a few drinks, but Scotland likes you to party afterwards and I’m always having such a good time in Scotland that it gets to a point in the night where you say ‘forget it, let’s just stay out’ and next thing you know me and Viv (fellow drag queen The Vivienne) are out on the razz.”

And if you’re looking for a party this festive season, they’ll be few places rowdier than this year than ‘Shantay You Sleigh’, which is set to be the biggest drag Christmas show ever held in the UK.

Hosted by Baga and her co-star The Vivienne, the show will hit Edinburgh’s Usher Hall and Glasgow’s O2 Academy in late December, with performances from fellow popular queens such as Drag Race US star Latrice Royale, Helenburgh’s Lawrence Chaney, Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, Tia Kofi and more.

"There's going to be loads of costumes – very Christmassy. You might see me as a Christmas pudding or something.

"I like to make it more comedy. Yeah, it's gonna be spectacular. I mean, it's gonna be a spectacle. It's going to be full of every single Christmas song you can think of.

"They’ll be something for everyone. You’ve got the old school pub drag like me and Viv that do stand-up and singing, but then there’s also got your dancers and stunt queens on the tour. It’s going to be brilliant.”