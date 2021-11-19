Krystal Versace - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

Engine’s have well and truly revved up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3, with just three queens left.

The popular reality show has been a huge hit, with the previous seasons seeing millions tuning in as the likes of Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne took home the crown in seasons one and two. And the show’s viewing figures show little sign of slowing down with a host of Drag Race fans tuning into season three in their thousands.

Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy

What day is Drag Race UK on? What time is Drag Race UK on?

The third season of the show is screening weekly, with episodes airing on a Thursday night via BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Each instalment will go live at 7pm, with episodes tending to last between one hour and 70 minutes.

What is the cast of Drag Race UK season three? Who went home on Drag Race UK last week?

In a change up from the finale of Drag Race season two, this year’s finale will have just three queens in the final episode as opposed to four.

The penultimate episode of the season saw the popular “roast” take place, as the remaining four queens took it in turns to poke fun at the judges nd the queens who have tken part in the show.

While Ella Vaday smashed her roast out of the park, Krystal Versace and Vanity Milan struggling to raise many laughs and were asked to lip-sync for their lives in a bid to reach the final.

It was a closely fought contest, but it was Vanity who was finally sent packing after winning her previous three lip-syncs. The result meant Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott Claus and Krystal Versace will go head to head for the title of Drag Race UK season three winner.

That acts who have now left the show are as follows: Anubis, Elektra Fence, Veronica Scone (owning to injury), Veronica Green, Charity Kase, Choriza May, River Medway and Scarlett Harlett.

When is the UK Drag Race finale?