Originally from the Isle of Bute, Drag Race UK hopeful Chanel O’Conor is hoping to ‘bring it home for Scotland’.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will soon return to television screens, with one Scottish queen set to make her mark on the competition.

Fans of Drag Race UK are getting ready to start their engines with the BBC having revealed the cast for series 6 of ahead of its autumn release.

Chanel O'Conor is the latest Scottish queen vying for the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. | BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

This includes Chanel O’Conor, the latest Scottish drag queen to take part in the much loved reality show, who is hopeful that she will be able to “bring it home for Scotland, one more time” and be named the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

The queens will have to impress RuPaul, who will preside over the competition, as well as fellow judges Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage. In addition, there will be a number of celebrity guests including Alison Goldfrapp, Amanda Holden and Duran Duran lead singer, Simon Le Bon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chanel O’Conor and season six of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Chanel O’Conor’s work has already appeared on Drag Race UK

Originally from the “bonnie” Isle of Bute, though now based in Manchester, Chanel O’Conor is a talented seamstress whose work has already been featured on Drag Race UK. The 25-year-old has made outfits for series two winner Lawrence Chaney as well as a number of other queens.

She said: “I’m so proud of that, but it’s now time for me. I want to show off all of my creations on me – and I want to win!”

The contestants for season six of RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been revealed. | BBC/World of Wonder/Nick Strasburg

Fashion is another of the elements she’s most looking forward to while on the show, warning her fellow queens that she will be checking their hem lines.

Chanel said: “I’m so excited to meet Ru and cannot wait to see her up close and see her fabulous outfits. I feel like I’m going to learn so much from Ru – she is an icon!”

While she is more than looking forward to taking part in Drag Race UK this season, there is one area which Chanel is worried about.

“I am so nervous for any dance challenges. I’m not typically a dancer. I’m a ‘stand by the bar, buy a drink on my husband’s credit card and be politely escorted to the VIP area’ kind of dancer!”

Travelling to the mainland for drama classes helped Chanel O’Conor develop love of character creation.

Speaking about what inspired her to start drag, Chanel said: “I discovered drag as a child watching comedy specials that starred iconic drag characters such as Lily Savage and Dame Edna. From watching these legends, I became obsessed and fell completely in love with drag.

“Growing up, I used to escape the island for a drama class on the mainland every Saturday, which is where I discovered my true love for experimenting with character creation.

“From that, I took a drag show to the Edinburgh Fringe and it just snowballed from there - I’ve now been doing drag for eight years.”

Fittingly, her drag persona of Chanel very much embraces her love of characters.

“I created the character of Chanel O’Conor as a way for me to ‘play pretend’ in a world I could never be in – being rich, being famous and being a natural ginger.

“I mixed my love for powerful women and fabulous fashions to create a baby version of Chanel O’Conor – someone who is pure luxury, Austrian royalty twice removed and sips champagne in her private submarine in Lake Como.”

In her introduction video for the new series, Chanel cheekily greets the audience: “Greetings poor people everywhere! I’m Chanel O’Conor, the richest woman in Scotland.”

With her array of skills and talents, Chanel hopes she will join previous Drag Race UK winners such as Lawrence Chaney calling the opportunity “truly incredible”.

She said: “I’ve worked so hard and put so much effort into my drag that to win the Drag Race UK crown would be truly incredible. To bring it home for Scotland, one more time would be amazing.

“Give me the crown baby!”

When does Drag Race UK start?

Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn, with final dates still to be confirmed.