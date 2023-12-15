Dougray Scott in Quotes: Here are 11 interesting things the Scottish actor has said about film, fame and more
Dougray Scott is never short of something interesting to say - as these quotes show
Scotland's Dougray Scott is back on television screens this week in the latest series of BBC drama Vigil - the latest role in a varied and successful career.
Born in Glenrothes, his love of acting led him to take a place on an acting and performance course at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus
He found jobs in everything from the theatre to puppet shows, before his first television role in 'Soldier Soldier', followed by his big screen debut in 'Twin Town'.
Since then he's appeared in a string of films including Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2, Enigma, Ripley's Game, Hitman, and My Week with Marilyn.
He also famously lost the role of Wolverine in the X-Men franchaise due to filming on 'Mission: Impossible 2' overrunning, with Hugh Jackman replacing him.
He's also continued to work in television, which led to him winning the International Emmy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Irvine Welsh crime drama series Crime.
Here he is in his own words.