Dougray Scott is never short of something interesting to say - as these quotes show

Scotland's Dougray Scott is back on television screens this week in the latest series of BBC drama Vigil - the latest role in a varied and successful career.

Born in Glenrothes, his love of acting led him to take a place on an acting and performance course at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus

He found jobs in everything from the theatre to puppet shows, before his first television role in 'Soldier Soldier', followed by his big screen debut in 'Twin Town'.

Since then he's appeared in a string of films including Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2, Enigma, Ripley's Game, Hitman, and My Week with Marilyn.

He also famously lost the role of Wolverine in the X-Men franchaise due to filming on 'Mission: Impossible 2' overrunning, with Hugh Jackman replacing him.

He's also continued to work in television, which led to him winning the International Emmy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Irvine Welsh crime drama series Crime.

Here he is in his own words.

1 . Dougray Scott on...method acting "Method acting is a label I don't really understand, because there's a method to everybody's acting."

2 . Dougray Scott on...the invasion of Iraq "What was the reason for invading Iraq' Was it a humanitarian crusade or an economic one' I would be inclined to say the latter. It was the same with the Civil War, because the landed gentry's money was being stolen by the king."

3 . Dougray Scott on...acting "In terms of jumping into a character's skin, I try to immerse myself in the role as much as possible to bring me closer to them. All I do is what's required to achieve what I want to achieve."

4 . Dougray Scott on...developing films "I got involved in script development from the beginning. It was nice to see how a film gets made right from the beginning. It was quite hands-on for me."