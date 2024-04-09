Dougray Scott is one of Scotland's most successful actors.

If it has inspired you to catch up on some of the great films he has starred in, here are five highlights from his career.

Ripley’s Game (Apple TV)

This is arguably the best of the numerous films and television series to date to follow the adventures of author Patricia Highsmith’s con artist antihero Tom Ripley. John Malkovich takes on the lead role, while Scott plays his neighbour, a law-abiding art framer who gets dragged into Ripley’s criminal underworld courtesy of a misjudged insult, an art forgery scheme and Ray Winstone’s typically gruff British gangster.

Mission: Impossible II (Paramount+)

Scott plays the baddie in this slightly underpowered, but still great fun, first-of-many sequels in the Tom Cruise mega-franchise. Famously the filming overran, meaning that Scott had to step down from playing Wolverine in the first X-Men film. Hugh Jackman stepped in, and the rest is history. It’s best not to think about the plot and just enjoy the balletic action set-pieces engineered by director Johh Woo.

Ever After (Disney+)

Inspired by the fairy tale Cinderella, this fun romantic period drama strips away the magical elements of the original and presents it as historical fiction set in Renaissance-era France. Scott plays the Prince Charming character (Prince Henry of France in this case), with Drew Barrymore is the young woman forced to work as a servant by her cruel step family.

My Week With Marilyn (Apple TV+)

This wonderful Oscar-nominated film is set in a week during the shooting of the 1957 London-set film The Prince and the Showgirl, starring Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams) and Laurence Olivier (Kenneth Branagh). Dougray Scott plays Marilyn’s playwright husband Arthur Miller, who flies back to America leaving his wife to be escorted by Eddie Redmayne’s infatuated filmmaker.

Sea Fever (Disney+)