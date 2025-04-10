Shetland star Douglas Henshall lands 'pivotal role' in period film Angh

The Scottish actor will play a pivotal role in the period drama, which is set in eastern India during the 1960s.

Scottish actor Douglas Henshall has landed a new film role in upcoming independent drama, Angh.

The Glasgow-born star will play a “pivotal role” in the period piece which is set in eastern India during the 1960s, according to Variety.

Best known for his role in Shetland, Henshall has appeared in a number of projects since departing from the BBC crime drama. This includes the broadcaster’s Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy, Netflix thriller miniseries Who Is Erin Carter? and, most recently, Nordic noir series The Darkness.

In addition to being cast in Angh, Henshall is set to appear in Kit Connor-led horror film One Of Us as “The Father”.

Marking the feature directorial debut of Theja Rio, Angh aims to showcase an untold chapter in the history of Nagaland, the eastern Indian state.

He will produce the film alongside Nancy Nisa Beso and Bernardo Angeletti, who belong to Winter Hymns Films and Undercover Squirrel, respectively.

Henshall joining Angh strengthens film’s ‘vision’

The film is set to follow a proud Konyak chief fighting to protect to his dying traditions as an American missionary arrives, promising aid which threatens his people’s cultural identity. When the health of his wife deteriorates and the threat of famine looms, the chief and his mute son must make an impossible decision between survival and staying true to the ways of his ancestors.

Scottish actor Henshall will be joined by a cast of first-time local actors from the region, with the film set to be shot entirely on 16mm film in order to create an authentic production.

Speaking about Angh, director Rio said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this story to life. Nagaland’s history, culture, and untold narratives hold immense cinematic potential, and this film is our way of sharing them with the world.

“Shooting on 16mm, collaborating with local actors, and having Douglas Henshall as part of this journey makes this project truly special. We believe it will be a meaningful addition to the cinematic landscape.”

His fellow producer Beso added: “This film is deeply personal to us. We are telling a story rooted in Nagaland’s history, but with themes that are universal.