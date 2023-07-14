Dogs in Film: Here are 5 must-see films starring dogs - and where to watch them

One of the stars of Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs.

The huge turnout for the five-yearly event demonstrates just how popular dogs are – with around a third of Scottish households now home to a four-legged friend.

Hollywood is delighted to cater for the resulting demand for films about pooches. Here are five sure to get tails wagging.

Isle of Dogs (Disney+)

Wes Anderson’s superb stop-motion animation is set in the world of Megasaki City, where the major has exiled all the dogs to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island due to a canine influenza pandemic. When the mayor’s son sets out to find his beloved pooch he enlists the help of a gang of furry friends voiced by the likes of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (Apple TV)

If you’re in the mood for a good sob, this film encapsulates the bond between a man and his dog in a beautiful and emotionally devastating way. Starring Richard Gere, it's based on the true story of a dog who waited every day at a train station for his master to come home – continuing to do so even after his death. Sniff.

Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

Disney have several great films with animated canines, but nothing beats this 1955 classic. Cossetted spaniel Lady finds herself out on the street after her owners have a baby, where she is befriended by a mongrel called Tramp from the wrong side of the tracks and romance blossoms. The spaghetti scene still delights.

Marley and Me (Disney+)

Another brutally sad film. When John (Owen Wilson) and Jennifer Grogan (Jennifer Aniston) take in a badly-behaved puppy they don’t know what they are in for. Cue funny dog antics alongside important milestone moments for the family who quickly realise just how much they rely on their troublesome pup, followed by that notorious ending.

Cujo (Paramount+)