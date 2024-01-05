Doctor Who star David Tennant announced as 2024 Baftas host
Doctor Who star David Tennant has been announced as the host for this year’s Bafta awards.
The 52-year-old from Bathgate, who revived his role as the Time Lord in a series of three Doctor Who specials to mark the programme’s 60-year anniversary in 2023, will host the ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.
Tennant has also made his name in both film and television, starring in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens and Broadchurch. His critically acclaimed performances in theatre include Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Hamlet, and currently Macbeth.
Tennant said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”
Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.
“The EE BAFTA Film Awards recognise exceptional films and the talented people who make them. More than 7,500 of our BAFTA members – creatives from all corners of the British and global film industry – have been voting over the holidays and we will be publishing their chosen longlists later today. We hope it will inspire people to watch more films and encourage everyone to join in the conversation on who should win a BAFTA next month.”
