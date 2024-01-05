It will be the first time David Tennant has hosted a major film awards ceremony

Doctor Who star David Tennant has been announced as the host for this year’s Bafta awards.

The 52-year-old from Bathgate, who revived his role as the Time Lord in a series of three Doctor Who specials to mark the programme’s 60-year anniversary in 2023, will host the ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Tennant has also made his name in both film and television, starring in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens and Broadchurch. His critically acclaimed performances in theatre include Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Hamlet, and currently Macbeth.

David Tennant attending the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, London. The Doctor Who star has been announced as the host of the 2024 Baftas. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Tennant said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.