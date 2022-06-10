Breaking down barriers between universes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a fast-paced whirlwind with enough cameos to leave your head spinning. Having topped the UK & Ireland box office with a £14.9 million three-day opening weekend, making it the highest in the territory since Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021, Marvel fans are now keen to know when they can stream the film at home.

Here’s how you can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from the comfort of your own home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reviews

The Doctor Strange sequel received mixed reviews, scoring 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb and 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Press Assocation, the movie “won't go down as the most ground-breaking Marvel film out there”.

“Five months after we last saw Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) casting an ill-advised spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, causing fissures in the multiverse and bringing together some of the web-slinger's most fearsome adversaries, the sorcerer is back for an action-packed sequel to his 2016 origin story,” continues PA.

“The visuals of the film are overwhelmingly over the top - it seems like every shot is laden with some kind of special effect, making for a slightly nauseous ride through the multiverse. Strange himself doesn't bring a lot of charisma to proceedings - but this is more than made up for with the big personalities of his quixotic mentor Wong (Benedict Wong), teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) - who has a particularly standout performance.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel)

It won't go down as the most ground-breaking Marvel film out there - the studio seems to have settled quite comfortably into exploring the multiverse narrative - but the framework does bring with it plenty of opportunities. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to see old favourites returning - as well as some new faces appearing for the first time as popular characters.

While the action races on at a blistering pace, the fight sequences are impressive and the ending will leave your head spinning, it's not quite as original or memorable as some of the other additions to the franchise.”

When is Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney Plus in the UK?

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximof in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will come to Disney Plus on June 22nd worldwide, just over six weeks after its theatrical release.

It will be free to watch for Disney Plus subscribers, which costs £7.99 a month in the UK.