These are the 14 most highly rated Christmas films streaming on Disney plus over the festive season.

It has been a positive year for Disney+ with the new streaming service sky rocketing in popularity as the year has gone on.

Thanks to the launch of several exclusive shows and blockbuster movies, the platform has become on the most popular on the market and could even challenge Netflix for the crown of ultimate streamer over the coming years.

And with the festive season on the horizon, there are few better places to grab your favourite festive films than Disney+, with a host of classics and new hits on the subscription service throughout December.

With festive classics and some great tinsel-led Christmas hits on the platform this December, we picked out 12 Disney+ films you should watch as the annual visit of Father Christmas grows closer.

1. Home Alone The Macaulay Culkin classic is a Christmas movie that will never get old - even if it has many, many plot holes. Photo: Disney+ Photo Sales

2. Toy Story Is Toy Story a Christmas film I hear you ask - well, of course! The films start with Andy's birthday and ends with Christmas. Photo: Disney+ Photo Sales

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves The 1930s Disney classic is a perfect sit down by the fire kind of Christmas film. Timeless. Photo: Disney+ Photo Sales

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas King of Halloween town Jack Skellington is now a bona fide Christmas icon thanks to Tim Burton. Photo: Disney+ Photo Sales