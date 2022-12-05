News you can trust since 1817
Disney+ have fired up some real Christmas classics onto their platform. Cr: Disney+

Disney+: The 14 best Christmas films on Disney plus in December 2022 - including Home Alone

These are the 14 most highly rated Christmas films streaming on Disney plus over the festive season.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

It has been a positive year for Disney+ with the new streaming service sky rocketing in popularity as the year has gone on.

Thanks to the launch of several exclusive shows and blockbuster movies, the platform has become on the most popular on the market and could even challenge Netflix for the crown of ultimate streamer over the coming years.

And with the festive season on the horizon, there are few better places to grab your favourite festive films than Disney+, with a host of classics and new hits on the subscription service throughout December.

With festive classics and some great tinsel-led Christmas hits on the platform this December, we picked out 12 Disney+ films you should watch as the annual visit of Father Christmas grows closer.

1. Home Alone

The Macaulay Culkin classic is a Christmas movie that will never get old - even if it has many, many plot holes.

Photo: Disney+

2. Toy Story

Is Toy Story a Christmas film I hear you ask - well, of course! The films start with Andy's birthday and ends with Christmas.

Photo: Disney+

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

The 1930s Disney classic is a perfect sit down by the fire kind of Christmas film. Timeless.

Photo: Disney+

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas

King of Halloween town Jack Skellington is now a bona fide Christmas icon thanks to Tim Burton.

Photo: Disney+

