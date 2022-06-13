Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo: Disney.

With the return of Ewan McGregor to the Star Wars universe in his very own show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, just around the corner, you might be needing a refresh on the story so far.

With new TV shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett jumping around in the timeline of Star Wars, it’s easy to forget where we last saw characters and which side they are currently fighting on.

Here’s a look at where Obi-Wan Kenobi fits into the wider Star Wars universe, and some suggestions for what to watch, or re-watch, in advance.

Where does Obi-Wan Kenobi fit in the Star Wars timeline?

The Kenobi series is believed to take place around 9 BBY, taking place ten years after the prequel trilogy’s conclusion.

You might think that means that you only need to watch the prequels – but we’e got some other suggestions to enhance your viewing of the whole series.

Here’s what we’re planning to watch before Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan returns to our screens.

What to watch before Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus

The first and most important titles to watch are the prequel trilogy films: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Not only do these directly precede the new series in the Star Wars timeline, this is also the introduction of Ewan McGregor to the franchise and the last time we saw him playing Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It follows the development of Anakin and Obi-Wan’s relationship, which is believed to be the focus of the upcoming show.

Another clear storyline of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the Inquisitors, headed up by The Grand Inquisitor a Pau’an former Jedi Knight now working for the Empire.

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi has already shown that Rupert Friend will be taking on this role, complete with dual-lightsaber.

To get a sense of this plot line, watching the animated series, Star Wars Rebels, is probably a good idea.

The animated show takes place from 5 to 0 BBY, after the Kenobi show, but it should still give audiences a sense of who the characters are and what their backgrounds are.

We also know that we will be seeing Hayden Christensen as an unmasked Darth Vader and flashbacks to when he was still Anakin Skywalker.

Watching Star Wars: Clone Wars will offer more insight into Anakin as a character, following the activities of the young Jedi in between the trilogy films.

The trailer for Kenobi also revealed that we will see a brief look at Luke Skywalker as a boy.