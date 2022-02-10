One of Star Wars’ most beloved Jedis will return in a prequel TV show of the same name: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Scotland’s own Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, in a show taking place ten years after the prequel trilogy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him – well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III,” said Mr McGregor in an interview. “It's quite something to get over."

Here’s all we know about the show so far, including Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release date, if there’s a trailer, and more.

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date?

A brand new promotional poster was released for Obi-Wan Kenobi on February 9th, including a look at Ewan McGregor back in the role and a confirmed release date for the show.

Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo: Disney.

Although some had expected the show to come out on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, the show will actually premiere three weeks later on May 25th.

Is there an Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer?

It’s still too early for a trailer just yet, although some concept art was released as part of Disney Plus Day.

Filming for the show is well underway, so we might expect to see a trailer for the TV show in the next few months.

The new poster for the show revealed the planned release date in 2022. Photo: Disney.

What we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi so far

With no title and an official cast list only confirming two names so far, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, there’s little to be known about the upcoming Star Wars show.

"Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+,” writes Disney.

"Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

"The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”

Other than this description, all we have to go on is speculation.

After Ahsoka Tano appeared in both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, we might expect to see Anakin’s former Padawan here too.

However, Ahsoka is confirmed to have her own show, so Disney may want to save her for a bigger impact in that.

What we can expect to see is some kind of showdown between Anakin and Obi-Wan.

In Episode IV: A New Hope, Darth Vader believes that Obi-Wan is long dead.

Seeing as Obi-Wan was the one to leave Anakin burning in lava on Mustafar, something else must happen in the time period that the show covers to make Vader believe his former master was dead all these years.