David Tennant will star as Tony Baddingham in the Disney+ adaptation of Rivals by Dame Jilly Cooper.

The new Disney Plus series will bring Dame Jilly Cooper’s iconic novel to life.

Fans of Jilly Cooper have been treated to a first look at David Tennant and Aidan Turner in the upcoming adaptation of Rivals on Disney+.

Spanning eight-episodes, the new series is based on the novel from Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles and is set to be packed full of romance, backstabbing and wit.

Alongside Tennant and Turner, fans have been given their first look at Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson and Bella Maclean in their roles.

Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals.

Set in the ruthless world of independent television in the 1980s, the story will follow the long-standing rivalry between ex-Olympian, member of Parliament and womaniser Rupert Campbell-Black – played by Hassell – while Tennant will take on the role of his single-minded neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, the controller of Corinium Television.

Meanwhile, Poldark actor Turner will play journalist and TV presenter Declan O’Hara, who becomes caught in the crossfire of the pair’s feud.

Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara in Rivals on Disney+.

His strong-willed daughter Taggie will be played by Sex Education actress Bella Maclean, while Victoria Smurfit portrays Maud O’Hara, his wife.

Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara in Rivals.

Meanwhile, Cameron Cook is another character who becomes entangled in the rivalry between the two men. Played by Nafessa Williams - who is known for her roles in Black Lightning as well as Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody - her character is an American TV executive who is brought to Corinium by Tony.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals.

In addition, viewers were given their first look at Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker. Recognised for her work in Doc Martin and The IT Crowd, in Rivals her character is a romantic novelist who is often overlooked by her TV presenter husband, James Vereker.

Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker in Jilly Cooper's Rivals.

The cast also includes the likes of The Inbetweeners’ Emily Atack, Skins and Our Girl actor Luke Pasqualino, as well as Danny Dyer who takes on the role of Freddie Jones, with more images and trailers still to come.