Many households have a host of streaming platforms with Disney+, Amazon and Netflix all vying for attention in the streaming wars.

With so much content for subscribers to consume, it can be hard to know exactly what to watch.

However, some shows break through into pop culture, and 2022 was no different, with 80s hits used in popular shows rising to Number 1 in the charts with the exposure to new audiences, and old favourites returning in reboots and spins offs.

But who finished top of the tree in 2022?

Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ all released new content in 2022 - -but which platform came out on top?

Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary about the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has become the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year so far, figures show.

The first episode was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8.

Harry alleged that his brother, the Prince of Wales, left him terrified after screaming and shouting during the Sandringham summit and that Kensington Palace “lied to protect my brother” when it issued a statement denying a story William had bullied him out of the royal family.

The explosive six-part series saw the couple discuss intimate details around how they met as well as making accusations of mistreatment by the royal family and the British press.

The series followed the release of the highly anticipated fifth instalment of The Crown, a fictionalised version version of royal events drawing 2.8m viewers which was released a few weeks earlier on November 9.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary also beat this year’s other big releases on Netflix, including the highest-rated episodes of the latest series of After Life (4.1 million), Stranger Things (3.9 million) and Bridgerton (3.4 million).

Stars of the supernatural drama Stranger Things, including Joseph Quinn and Sadie Sink, have seen their public profiles boosted massively following the release of the climactic final episodes.

The series also brought Kate Bush’s 1985 hit song Running Up That Hill back into popular consciousness, and helped send the track back to number one in the UK charts – after it featured throughout the series.

The watching figures, published by audience research organisation Barb, provide the first snapshot of how 2022’s leading subscription-only series have fared in the UK.

The most-watched show on Disney Plus has been episode one of Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan, which had an audience of 3.1 million people in the seven days after its release in May.

It saw franchise stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen reunite to reprise their characters of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader for another epic battle.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is the highest-rated show on Amazon Prime Video, with 3.2 million for its first episode in September.

But Netflix dominates the list, accounting for seven of the titles in the top 10.

Despite episode one of Harry & Meghan attracting an audience of 4.5 million, this is less than half the typical ratings for two of the most-watched shows on traditional channels, the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and well below figures for recent World Cup matches.

