Dancing On Ice 2023 Full Odds: Here's who the bookies think will win the skating show - and who doesn't have a chance
The hit ITV show that sees celebs risk life and limb on the ice rink returns this January.
The 15th series of Dancing on Ice will see 11 stars of the screen, stage and sporting worlds compete in ice dancing under the watchful eye of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
They’ll be teaming up with professional skaters to perform toe loops, axels, flips and salchows in a bid to win the 2023 title.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to host, while former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Diversity star Ashley Banjo will also be on the judging panel.
Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of winning – and the competitors they think will struggle.