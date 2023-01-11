The hit ITV show that sees celebs risk life and limb on the ice rink returns this January.

The 15th series of Dancing on Ice will see 11 stars of the screen, stage and sporting worlds compete in ice dancing under the watchful eye of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

They’ll be teaming up with professional skaters to perform toe loops, axels, flips and salchows in a bid to win the 2023 title.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to host, while former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Diversity star Ashley Banjo will also be on the judging panel.

It all gets underway on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of winning – and the competitors they think will struggle.

1. Nile Wilson Bronze medal-winning Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is the bookies' favourite for this year's ice dance competition. His odds of victory are just 3/1.

2. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also highly fancied to add another reality television trophy to her CV. She has odds of 7/2.

3. Joey Essex Third favourite is TOWIE star Joey Essex. He's 4/1 with the bookies to become king of the ice.

4. Mollie Gallagher Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is joint fourth favourite at 15/2.