News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
11 famous faces will be hoping to skate their way to the 2023 Dancing on Ice title.

Dancing On Ice 2023 Full Odds: Here's who the bookies think will win the skating show - and who doesn't have a chance

The hit ITV show that sees celebs risk life and limb on the ice rink returns this January.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

The 15th series of Dancing on Ice will see 11 stars of the screen, stage and sporting worlds compete in ice dancing under the watchful eye of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

They’ll be teaming up with professional skaters to perform toe loops, axels, flips and salchows in a bid to win the 2023 title.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to host, while former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Diversity star Ashley Banjo will also be on the judging panel.

It all gets underway on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of winning – and the competitors they think will struggle.

1. Nile Wilson

Bronze medal-winning Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is the bookies' favourite for this year's ice dance competition. His odds of victory are just 3/1.

Photo: ITV

Photo Sales

2. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also highly fancied to add another reality television trophy to her CV. She has odds of 7/2.

Photo: ITV

Photo Sales

3. Joey Essex

Third favourite is TOWIE star Joey Essex. He's 4/1 with the bookies to become king of the ice.

Photo: ITV

Photo Sales

4. Mollie Gallagher

Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is joint fourth favourite at 15/2.

Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ITVHolly WilloughbyITVX