The Normal People actress will star in the Austen adaptation as Elinor Dashwood.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to lead a new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility.

The English actress, who is best known for her roles in Normal People and Twisters, will play Elinor Dashwood in the upcoming movie based on Austen’s first novel which tells the story of the Dashwood sisters as they seek financial security in the form of suitors following the death of their father.

The casting of Marianne Dashwood has yet to be announced.

Previous adaptations of the book include Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning 1995 film starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet and a 2008 BBC miniseries.

In the works at Focus Features, the new film will be directed by Georgia Oakley – whose debut feature Blue Jean earned her a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut – with the script penned by acclaimed Australian author Diana Reid.

Having previously worked on 2005’s Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and 2020’s Emma with Anya Taylor-Joy, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films will produce the project alongside India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.