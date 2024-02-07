Developed from a one-hour one-off mockumentary, Seinfeld creator Larry David's fictionalised version of himself was an instant hit when it debuted in 2000.
Since then it's been nominated for 47 Emmy Awards and launched a million memes featuring the instantly-recognisable theme tune.
To mark the show's final season, which was released earlier this week, we're taking a look at some of Larry's finest moments - according to ratings and reviews on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
1. The Car Pool Lane
Taking the crown is this gem which was the sixth episode of season four, released in 2004. When Larry decides he wants tickets for a baseball there are a few things he needs to sort out first - including jury duty, sourcing medical marijuana for his dad and driving a friend to the airport. He's helped in this quest by a sex worker he fortuitously meets. Classic Curb.
2. The Black Swan
The seventh episode of season seven takes second spot. Released in 2009, it sees Larry in a typically tight situation when he manages to kill both a member of a country club (accidentally) and the titular club mascot (in self defence).
3. Palenstinian Chicken
Taking the final podium place is Palestinian Chicken - the third episode of season eight released in 2011. Larry shares his talent for putting his foot in it at a dinner party, while playing golf, and at a Palestinian restaurant famous for its chicken.
4. The Anonymous Donor
Fourth place goes to the second episode of season six, released in 2007. Larry is furious when he finds out that Ted Danson has matched his charitable donation but has chosen to stay anonymous - instead of getting a building named after him like Larry. Meanwhile, Cheryl is similarly angry about a stain in the guest bedroom.