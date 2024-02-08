Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David

After 12 seasons of jaw-dropping awkwardness, American sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm will be coming to an end this year.

Developed from a one-hour one-off mockumentary, Seinfeld creator Larry David's fictionalised version of himself was an instant hit when it debuted in 2000.

To mark the show's final season we're taking a look at its five finest moments - according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The Car Pool Lane

Taking the crown is this gem - the sixth episode of season four, released in 2004. When Larry decides he wants tickets for a baseball game, there are a few things he needs to sort out first - including jury duty, sourcing medical marijuana for his dad and driving a friend to the airport. He's helped in this quest by a sex worker he fortuitously bumps into.

The Black Swan

The seventh episode of season seven takes second spot. Released in 2009, it sees Larry in a typically tight situation when he manages to kill both a member of a country club (accidentally) and the titular club mascot (in self defence). There's also the small matter of a money-saving misspelling on his mother's grave.

Palestinian Chicken

Bronze medal position goes to Palestinian Chicken - the third episode of season eight released in 2011. Larry shares his talent for putting his foot in it at a dinner party, while playing golf, and at a Palestinian restaurant famous for its chicken. By the end he somehow manages to be caught between a political demonstration and an indecent proposal.

The Anonymous Donor

Fourth place goes to the second episode of season six, released in 2007. Larry is furious when he finds out that Ted Danson has matched his large charitable donation but has chosen to stay anonymous - instead of following his typically humble example and getting a building named after him. Meanwhile, Cheryl is similarly angry about a stain in the guest bedroom.

Denise Handicapped