Noomi Rapace stars in Constellation.

Created by English writer Peter Harness (McMafia, City of Vice, Case Histories), Constellations is a new psychological thriller starring Noomi Rapace, best known for her leading role in The Girl With The Dragon Tatoo.

It will shortly be released on the Apple TV+ streaming service and the early reviews from the critics seem to be positive.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the plot of Constellation?

Television chiefs have stayed tight-lipped about what happen in the new series, but the official plot synopsis reads as follows: "Constellation stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space, only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."

Who stars in Constellation?

The cast of Constellation is as follows:

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Julian Looman as Frederic Duverger

Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster

Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko

Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin

Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster

Henry David as Ilya Andreev

Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace

Michel Diercks as Jimmy

Sandra Teles as Yazmina Suri

Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright

Chipo Chung as Michaela Moyone

When can I watch Constellation?

The first three episodes of Constellation will drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 21, with the remainder of the episodes being released on a weekly basis. Apple TV+ is availabe for £8.99 a month - or you can get it free for a trial period with the purchase of most Apple products.

How many episodes are in Constellation?

There are a total of eight episodes in the series.

Is there a trailer for Constellation?

You can check out the latest trailer for the series here.

Where was Constellation filmed?