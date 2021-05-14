With lockdown restrictions easing, the cinema industry is powering up their screens and warming up their popcorn as they get set to welcome back film-goers, from the 17th May.

While some releases have been rescheduled for later in the year, there is still a range of exciting new movies, coupled with some stone-cold classics and much-loved motion pictures set to be screened ahead of the grand re-opening of Scottish cinema.

After a year of Covid-19 enforced closure the industry saw many releases, such as the latest in the James Bond franchise, pushed back for months, but after a long wait, cinema fanatics can finally see the big screen again with from May 17. To celebrate a host of Scottish cinemas have confirmed showtimes as they re-open.

So sit back, relax, and take a look at our list of the best 10 films available to see in Scottish cinemas this month. We’ll see you at the movies.

1. The Sound of Metal Already nominated for a host of awards, Hollywood A-lister Riz Ahmed stars as Ruben Stone, a heavy-metal drummer, who has his life is thrown into free-fall when he begins to lose his hearing. A must watch. Photo: Showcase Cinema Buy photo

2. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1977) Gene Wilder's iconic role as chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka is getting a limited run at Glasgow's Everyman cinema from next week. Come with me, and you'll be... Photo: Kobal Collection Buy photo

3. Taxi Driver 'You talkin' to me?' - The Robert De Niro classic is getting a limited run at several cinemas in across Scotland. Don't miss this Martin Scorsese classic. Photo: creative commons 2.0 - DocoSong Buy photo

4. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Vue Cinema's have announced that Frodo, Gandalf and the gang will be returning to the big screen in selected cinemas from next week. Photo: Contributed Buy photo