Here are the 10 television shows that have produced the best Christmas special episodes, ranked by iMDb ratings.

Would the December TV guide really be complete with a number of Christmas special episodes from your favourite television shows?

Some of the globe’s best television hits have found their Christmas episodes to be one of the most loved and cherished by fans, with the likes of Father Ted, The Simpsons and Blackadder receiving mountains of praise for their take on the festive season.

But which series takes the crown for the best of all the time? While we all have our own favourite, we took to popular film review site iMDb to see which Christmas specials have came out on top in the rankings.

Did your favourite make the list?

1. The Office - Christmas Special Part 2 While both part 1 and part 2 of the Ricky Gervais creation rank very highly, it is part 2 that takes home the accolade of best ever Christmas special, according to iMDb.

2. South Park - Woodland Critter Christmas Forget the popular Mr Hankey the Christmas Poo, South Park's top festive episode sees Stan help out a group of woodland critters by killing a mountain lion, only to be shocked when he finds out that he's helping them give birth to the Antichrist.

3. Family Guy - Road To The North Pole Stewie and Brian are left saddened by the Santa Claus they meet at the mall and venture to the North Pole to find him - but make a shocking discovery.

4. American Dad! - Rapture's Delight Another Seth MacFarlane creation, American Dad's Christmas episode sees Stan and Francine left behind following the Rapture, and wind up playing critical roles in Jesus Christ's war against Satan.