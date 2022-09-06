We’re helping charities to help achieve their goals - Julie Mouldsale

I haven’t inherited my Dad’s musical talents, but since Perceptive’s launch in 2006 I’ve been keen to use our communications expertise to support charities where possible. We do want to give back and make a difference to others’ lives, especially those less fortunate than ourselves, however this is not entirely selfless. Working with charities is very rewarding for the whole team and brings a different perspective, network and insight.

Over the years we have helped several charities on a pro-bono basis. This includes helping Action for Children maximise the potential of their social and traditional media channels, integrating these to supercharge their messages and in turn help more vulnerable children and families. We have also supported Scotland’s largest provider of homelessness services, Simon Community Scotland on several integrated campaigns, including raising awareness of issues managed by the charity’s Street Team’s during the particularly challenging winter months.

Our PR and social media experience played a key role in our most recent work with Simpsons Special Care Babies charity in Edinburgh. We helped achieve a wide range of media coverage and high levels of social media engagement, demonstrating the impact of the charity’s work, and helping their fundraising efforts.

Still recovering from the impact of the pandemic and with the cost of living rocketing, charities are facing a double whammy. According to the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), 61% of voluntary organisations are facing financial challenges. Despite this, charities are predicted to play an even greater role in people’s lives in the coming years.

Charities are expected to do a good job and deliver a positive impact; donor support is usually key to achieving this. And the public is no longer just concerned with what good work is being done by charities. Instead, greater scrutiny is being brought to their operations. As a result, their reputation and retaining public trust are more important than ever if they are to continue to secure vital funding to support society’s most vulnerable.

A few years ago we launched an offer of pro-bono support where we use our communication skills to support a charity chosen by our employees. Each employee volunteers their services for a day each year for our chosen charity. Marking International Day of Charity this week, we are pleased to launch this year’s Perceptive Communicators’ Improving Lives programme.

Each charity will have its own requirements, but this pro bono communications support aims to use our expertise to help the charity achieve its goals, from awareness raising, building trust, securing support or even helping establish a more powerful and influential network to achieve its desired outcomes more effectively and efficiently. This includes strategy development, PR, marketing, social media, public affairs, digital support, as well as traditional media and social media training to deliver a campaign with measurable impact.

We are looking for a charity partner who is making a difference to people's lives every day, so aligned to our purpose of improving lives and transforming futures. By harnessing our expert communications skills, we hope to maximise the impact to help the chosen charity to achieve their future goals.

Charities interested in applying for the pro bono communications support should apply by visiting https://perceptivecommunicators.co.uk/improvinglives. Applications close 23 September 2022.