Sarah Michelle Gellar will be returning to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. | Getty Images

It seems like one of the most beloved television programmes of all time is coming back to our screens,

Nearly 22 years after the final episode aired, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is set to return.

The show ran for 144 episodes over seven seasons between 1997 and 2003, with another 110 episodes of spinoff series Angel following the adventures of the titular vampire.

The original followed Buffy Summers, chosen to be a slayer to fight against the forces of darkness (vampires, obviously, but also demons and other nasties).

Set in the fictional American town of Sunnydale, located on a ‘hellmouth’ which acts as a portal between supernatural worlds, Buffy creates an evil-fighting gang called the ‘Scoobies’.

Original Buffy Sarah Michelle Gellar has now confirmed she is involved in a new series, as is an Oscar-winning director.

So, here’s everything we know so far about the new series.

What was the original cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

With Sarah Michelle Gellar coming back for the new series, fans are speculating who else may return. Here are the main members of the original cast:

Sarah Michelle Gellar: Buffy Summers

Nicholas Brendon: Xander Harris

Alyson Hannigan: Willow Rosnberg

Anthony Head: Rupert Giles

James Marsters: Spike

Emma Caulfield Ford: Anya

Michelle Trachtenberg: Dawn Summers

Kristine Sutherland: Joyce Summers

Charisma Carpenter: Cordelia Chase

David Boreanaz: Angel

Amber Benson: Tara Maclay

Seth Green: Oz

Marc Blucas: Riley Finn

Danny Strong: Jonathan Levinson

Tom Lenk: Andrew Wells

Eliza Dushku: Faith

What has Sarah Michell Gellar said about the new Buffy series?

It seems like the original Buffy will be back, with Sarah Michelle Gellar confirming her involvement on Instagram alongside a picture of her in character as Buffy with the caption “If the apocalypse comes, beep me”.

Her statement reads: “So..... you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me.

“Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as l've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure.

“We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us. While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

Who else has been confirmed to be involved in the new Buffy series?

Sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have been confirmed as part of the new Buffy team, having previously worked on shows like ‘Fringe’, ‘Suits’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’. It’s thought they have been tasked with writing the plot.

Meanwhile Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao is set to direct the series. Previously a largely arthouse director, Zhao won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland, before going on to direct Marvel superhero blockbuster The Eternals.

After being involved in the first itinieration of the show, country music star Dolly Parton will be back as an executive producer via her production company Sandollar.

Will Josh Whedon be involved in the new Buffy series?

Writer and director Joss Whedon created the original series, but there has been no mention of his involvement in the new series. Whedon went on to be involved in a number of other television series, including Dollhouse and Firefly, before directing huge blockbuster films like Cabin in the Woods, Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.