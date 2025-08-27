Black Rabbit: When can I watch the new series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman on Netflix? Cast and plot
This September will see the launch of a new Netflix limited series, masterminded by Ozark producer, director, and actor Jason Bateman.
As well as starring in the show, Bateman will direct the first two episodes, with his three-time Oscar-nominated Ozark co-star Laura Linney behind the camera for the third and fourth episodes.
It’s been written by Zach Baylin, who is acclaimed for his script for movie King Richard, which earned Will Smith the Best Actor Academy Award.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When can I watch Black Rabbit on television?
Black Rabbit will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, September 18. You can watch it at any time after 8am in the UK.
What is the cast of Black Rabbit?
Here are all the main actors in the film - and who they play:
- Jude Law as Jake Friedken
- Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken
- Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle
- Amaka Okafor as Roxie
- Sope Dirisu as Wes
- Dagmara Domińczyk as Val
- Chris Coy as Babbit
- Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso
- Abbey Lee as Anna
- Odessa Young as Gen
- Robin de Jesús as Tony
- Amir Malaklou as Naveen
- Don Harvey as Matt
- Forrest Weber as Junior
- Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein
- Gus Birney as Mel Whitney
- John Ales as Jules Zablonski
- Steve Witting as Andy
- Morgan Spector as Campbell
What is the plot of Black Rabbit?
The Netflix synopsis reads: “When the owner of a New York City hotspot (played by Jude Law) allows his turbulent brother (played by Jason Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.”
There are eight episodes of Black Rabbit. And there’s good news for binge-watchers - they’ll all drop at the same time.
