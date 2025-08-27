Jason Bateman and Jude Law in 'Black Rabbit'. | Netflix

It’s one of the most highly-anticipated new series on Netflix this September.

This September will see the launch of a new Netflix limited series, masterminded by Ozark producer, director, and actor Jason Bateman.

As well as starring in the show, Bateman will direct the first two episodes, with his three-time Oscar-nominated Ozark co-star Laura Linney behind the camera for the third and fourth episodes.

It’s been written by Zach Baylin, who is acclaimed for his script for movie King Richard, which earned Will Smith the Best Actor Academy Award.

When can I watch Black Rabbit on television?

Black Rabbit will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, September 18. You can watch it at any time after 8am in the UK.

What is the cast of Black Rabbit?

Here are all the main actors in the film - and who they play:

Jude Law as Jake Friedken

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

Sope Dirisu as Wes

Dagmara Domińczyk as Val

Chris Coy as Babbit

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso

Abbey Lee as Anna

Odessa Young as Gen

Robin de Jesús as Tony

Amir Malaklou as Naveen

Don Harvey as Matt

Forrest Weber as Junior

Francis Benhamou as Lisa Klein

Gus Birney as Mel Whitney

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

Steve Witting as Andy

Morgan Spector as Campbell

What is the plot of Black Rabbit?

The Netflix synopsis reads: “When the owner of a New York City hotspot (played by Jude Law) allows his turbulent brother (played by Jason Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.”