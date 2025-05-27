Last year was a record-breaking year for the cinema box office - with Inside Out 2 becoming the most successful animated film of all time, and Deadpool & Wolverine beating the record for highest-earning ‘R’ rated film.
In the UK those were the two films that topped the annual charts, closely followed by Wicked, Despicable Me 4, and Paddington 2.
Hollywood strikes meant that the overall year’s earnings were a disappointing £931m, but it has been predicted that will rise to over £1 billion this year.
Here are the 11 films that have made most cash as of May 2025.
1. Minecraft
Computer game adaption 'Minecraft' has been hammered by critics but is a huge box office hit. It has grossed $73,723,883 and is still in cinemas, making it the most successful film of the year to date. | Contributed
2. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
In second place when it comes to box office earning is 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', which as taken a total of $61,576,899 since being released on February 13 - just in time for Valentine's Day. It's the fouth installment in the Bridget Jones film series, once again starring Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson. | Contributed
3. Captain America: Brave New World
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have lost some of its shine since its glory days topping the box office, but 'Captain America: Brave New World' still comes third in 2025 so far with earnings of $22,796,450. It's the first film to feature Anthony Mackie's character Sam Wilson as Captain American - taking over from Chris Evans - and also stars Harrison Ford. | Contributed
4. Sinners
Starring Michael B. Jordan as two criminal twin brothers, genre-mashing horror-crime film 'Sinners' earned $19,116,212 at the UK box office. | Contributed