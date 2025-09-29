Big Brother is back - with 12 contestants consenting to be locked away in a house filled with cameras for a few weeks.
The reality television show that defined the genre returned in 2023 for the first time in five years, moving to ITV - and the Big Brother house has now welcomed its latest residents for 2025.
First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 - when millions were glued to the antics of Nasty Nick, Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan - the prorgamme later moved to Channel 5 before being cancelled in 2018.
This year there’s some Scottish interest, with two housemates from north of the border (although one is originally from Italy).
Here are all 12 contenders who are hoping to win the £100,000 cash prize, and what they said before going into the Big Brother House.
1. Gani from Bromley
The pizza shop manager said: "I'd like to be known by millions. I see this as an opportunity not only for my personal growth, but also to help build the future of my personal brand. And on a personal level, being without a phone will be an impressive psychological experiment — one that I believe will teach me even more about myself. I am energy. I've been told that wherever I go there is a light. The atmosphere totally changes. I'll definitely bring the happy vibe to the House." | ITV
2. Cameron from Taunton
The farmer said: "I do want to get past the first week and I'd quite like to do an eviction. I'm looking forward to going into the Diary Room to say who I want to nominate. I think I’ll be quite different than the Housemates as I suspect there isn't another sort of country bumpkin-esque figure and I'm quite looking forward to meeting new people. I think I'll hopefully bring a bit of leadership to the house." | ITV
3. Caroline from Canvey Island
The PR worker says she's looking forward to "getting out of this world at the moment. Just getting off social media, getting away from my phone. I've had my phone since 1994. That's a long time. And I watch too much TV and there's too much noise going on, so it'll be nice to just pretend that the world is beautiful. I don't think I'll be the mum of the house because I'm too naughty." | ITV
4. Nancy from Glasgow
The graduate, who was born in Italy, said: "I don't want to sound too cliché but I was feeling very lost in my life because I had just graduated from university. I'm looking forward to discovering myself even more and seeing how I can connect with people that are different to me. And just seeing who I am as a person and finding out more about myself, connecting with others and making friends. I'm very energetic, which can be a good thing. You will never get bored with me. But I might be too much for someone that likes a little bit of quiet time. I never shut up." | ITV