Best True Crime On Netflix: Here are 8 of the best TV series new to Netflix in January 2023

True crime fans are in for a treat in the new year with a host of new Netflix true crime documentaries that are sure to shock viewers.

Netflix’s difficult start to 2022 seems a long, long time ago.

After worryingly losing subscribers for the first time since 2012, the streaming giant roared back with a host of incredible new television series and films that had critics and viewers alike hailing them as some of Netflix’s best ever releases.

Part of their success over the past year has also been a continious release of addictive true crime documentaries that have had viewers gripped to their TV screens.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story may have been their big hit of the year, but they also saw huge success with true crime series such as The Tinder Swindler and The Times Square Killer and as the year ends and 2023 approaches, Netflix are launching some big hitters to keep viewers entertained around the holiday season.

Here are 8 true crime documentaries and TV shows we recommend you watch this new year.

1. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - January 4 One of Netflix's most hotly anticipated documentaries this year follows the tale of Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff - a man who orchestrated one of the biggest schemes in the history of Wall Street. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - January 10 We've all seen the viral video featuring a hitchhiking man named Kai who rescued a women from a certain murder. This is the story of his rise to fame and his steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case - out now In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case is an in-depth look at the tragic case of five murders in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015 - a crime that shook the city to its core. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld - January 6 This series takes place in 1990s Mumbai as a crime boss holds unchecked power over the city, with the streets turning into a war zone. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales