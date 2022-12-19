News you can trust since 1817
Which Netflix true crime series will you watch next? Cr: Netflix

Best True Crime Netflix 2022: The 10 most highly rated true crime TV shows on Netflix UK

Here are the most highly rated true crime documentaries released on Netflix UK in 2022 – ranked by Google search data.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

As the year draws to a close, the bosses at Netflix will be able to survey a supremely successful 12 months after launching tons of great content on the platform.

And for the streaming giant, there will be extra reason to celebrate their excellent 2022 after reportedly losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Thankfully for Netflix and its subscribers – 2023 is unlikely to yield the same troubles.

Reflecting on the best they have had to offer this year is always fun too, and don’t have to be a criminologist or an expert to realise that Netflix’s original true crime series have had a huge impact through the calendar year.

According to Statista, true crime falls into the most popular genre of TV Shows for the UK, gathering 44.3% of the audience demand.

And in order to discover what the globe’s favourite crime drama of the year, this Google search data showed us which true crime docs were the most searched for in 2022 with a little help from Heriot-Watt University research.

Here are the top 10 true crime movies, documentaries and series of the year.

1. Inventing Anna

Based on a true story, Inventing Anna gripped the world with this dramatization of Anna Delvey. A seemingly audacious entrepreneur turned con artist who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.

2. The Tinder Swindler

One of Netflix's most shocking true crime documentary features Simon Leviev, a man who conned women out of thousands of dollars by using the popular dating app Tinder.

3. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters stars in this 10-part series that focuses on the life and crimes of notorious cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

4. Our Father

Our Father focuses on the horrendous crimes of Donald Cline, who, in a case of fertility fraud, used his own sperm to impregnate dozens of unsuspecting patients.

