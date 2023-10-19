All Sections
Here are 17 of the most highly rated true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix. Cr: Netflix.

Best True Crime Netflix 2023: Here are 19 of the best true crime documentaries to stream on Netflix - from Maxine to The Devil On Trial

Looking for a new Netflix true crime documentary to binge on? Here are 19 of the best new true crime TV shows and films to watch – according to Rotten Tomatoes.
By Graham Falk
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST

Netflix have had one of its most successful years in recent memory after a host of true crime documentaries, TV series and films over the past 18 months offered viewers a glimpse into the mind of the most disturbing crimes known to man.

The last 12 months have been one of the most successful years for the platform as they continue to cement their crown as the world’s go to service for the best in streaming content thanks to a number of excellent new additions to the service.

Interestingly, according to Statista, true crime fell into the most popular genre of TV Shows for the UK in 2022, gathering 44.3% of the audience's demand and they can be little argument that Netflix are currently offering the most addictive and downright fascinating productions for true crime fans.

And with over 50 true crime shows to choose from, it can be almost impossible to narrow down which is the best one to binge on tonight – so we made it a little easier by checking out which are the 19 most highly rated true crime series and documentaries to stream right now by using highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes.

In this critically acclaimed documentary, experts ask the important questions surrounding Anthony Templet's shocking murder of his own father.

1. i Just Killed My Dad - 100%

In this critically acclaimed documentary, experts ask the important questions surrounding Anthony Templet's shocking murder of his own father. Photo: Netflix

This three piece docu-series following the story of Lori Vallow when her children vanish and the search for them begins. However, a trail of suspicious deaths, apocalyptic beliefs -- and murder - come to the fore.

2. Sins Of Our Mother - 100%

This three piece docu-series following the story of Lori Vallow when her children vanish and the search for them begins. However, a trail of suspicious deaths, apocalyptic beliefs -- and murder - come to the fore. Photo: Netflix

This documentary explores the abuse of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassa on the gymnasts who survived it.

3. Athlete A - 100%

This documentary explores the abuse of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassa on the gymnasts who survived it. Photo: Netflix

Simon Leviev is a rich man just looking for love on the world's biggest dating app - or is he?

4. The Tinder Swindler - 97%

Simon Leviev is a rich man just looking for love on the world's biggest dating app - or is he? Photo: Netflix

