Netflix has many intense thrillers you can tune into tonight. Cr: Netflix.
Netflix has many intense thrillers you can tune into tonight. Cr: Netflix.

Best Thrillers on Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated thrillers on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes

You can’t beat a good thriller and Netflix are jam packed with them. Here are 17 of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix UK now, including hits with Florence Pugh, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christian Bale.

By Graham Falk
Published 16th May 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:23 BST

After a long day at work, few things are more comforting than getting on the couch with a cup of tea and watching some of the latest Netflix’s thrillers.

While Netflix is loaded with action movies, sci-fi hits and comedies, it can be hard to look beyond a solid thriller if you want to fixate your mind on some of the streamers most intense flicks.

And you can’t fail to be delighted with everything Netflix has to offer the genre, with award winning classics combining with some cool Netflix indie hits that all vary in storyline.

Can’t choose which one to watch tonight? Don’t worry too much because, using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the highest rated 17 thriller movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

Morgan Freeman and Casey Affleck star in this award winning film about two Boston cops who investigate a little girl's kidnapping.

1. Gone Baby Gone - 95%

Morgan Freeman and Casey Affleck star in this award winning film about two Boston cops who investigate a little girl's kidnapping. Photo: Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is excellent as he stars as Louie Bloom, a man determined to move into the world of journalism. When Louie begins to make a name for himself as a 'nightcrawler', TV stations begin to offer him the big bucks - but how much is enough?

2. Nightcrawler - 95%

Jake Gyllenhaal is excellent as he stars as Louie Bloom, a man determined to move into the world of journalism. When Louie begins to make a name for himself as a 'nightcrawler', TV stations begin to offer him the big bucks - but how much is enough? Photo: Netflix

This cult classic from David Fincher sees Guy Pearce star in the lead role as a man who fights to remember what happened to his wife after he incurs short term memory loss following her murder. However, as he delves deeper and deeper in the crime, he makes a shocking discovery.

3. Memento - 93%

This cult classic from David Fincher sees Guy Pearce star in the lead role as a man who fights to remember what happened to his wife after he incurs short term memory loss following her murder. However, as he delves deeper and deeper in the crime, he makes a shocking discovery. Photo: Netflix

From the Director of How To Blow Up A Pipeline comes this excellent thriller which follows a young woman who carves out a career of a successful webcam model as her life is ambushed by a lookalike.

4. CAM - 93%

From the Director of How To Blow Up A Pipeline comes this excellent thriller which follows a young woman who carves out a career of a successful webcam model as her life is ambushed by a lookalike. Photo: Netflix

