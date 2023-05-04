1 . Get this potato into the golf hole. You may not touch the red green.

It was back in the first episode of series two when the contestants were challenged to get a pototo into a golf hole without touching the edge of the red carpetted 'green'. Joe Wilkinson nonchalantly tossed it straight in first time, proclaiming back in the studio: “I’m really emotional. I think that’s the best thing I’ve ever done." A rewatch from various different angles, however, shows that Wilkinson had actually touched the red zone with his foot. Heartbreak and hilarity followed. Photo: Channel 4