Best Taskmaster Episodes: These are the 13 highest rated episodes of all time according to IMDb
Series 16 of the show that sees famous faces challenged to complete a host of strange tasks is about to get underway – but will any of the episodes join the ranks of these all-time greats?
Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
While there have only been 15 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.
The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.
There have been a total of 148 episodes of the show, but which ones are the best? We took a look at how they rated according to reviews on online entertainment bible IMDb.
Here are the top 13 – each named after a quote from the show – which will be updated to include any qualifying episodes from series 16 when it’s finished.