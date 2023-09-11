Series 16 of the show that sees famous faces challenged to complete a host of strange tasks is about to get underway – but will any of the episodes join the ranks of these all-time greats?

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

While there have only been 15 series proper, there have also been special one-off ‘Champion of Champion’ and ‘New Year Treat’ programmes, comprising one or two episodes.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

There have been a total of 148 episodes of the show, but which ones are the best? We took a look at how they rated according to reviews on online entertainment bible IMDb.

Here are the top 13 – each named after a quote from the show – which will be updated to include any qualifying episodes from series 16 when it’s finished.

1 . I Can Hear It Gooping The highest-rated Taskmaster of all time is 'I Can Hear It Gooping' - the last episode of series four broadcast on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. It saw Kerry Godliman triumph over James Acaster, Jessica Knappett Phil Wang and Rhod Gilbert. Gilbert in particular demonstrated some seriously unhinged - but very entertaining - behaviour. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

2 . The House Queens Second place goes to the final episode of series 13 - The House Queens - first broadcast on Thursday, June 16, 2022. It saw Sophie Duker beat Ardal O'Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, and Judi Love to the title, but not before a memorable rap by Ramsey about aubergines. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales

3 . Their Water's So Delicious Another season finale takes third spot, with Their Water's So Delicious concluding season five on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Bob Mortimer was a popular winner over Nish Kumar Aisling Bea, Mark Watson, and Sally Phillips. The legendary status of this particular episode is largely down to the two remarkable songs about a woman called Rosalind. Photo: Channel 4 Photo Sales