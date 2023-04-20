Throughout the last 12 months, Netflix have launched some of the most addictive, harrowing and highly rated true crime TV series and documentaries. Here are the best 10 series to watch right now, according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

While many streamers offer a range of binegable TV, true crime documentaries have truly found a home on Netflix.

Much of Netflix’s recovery following a shaky start in 2022 has been down to the launch of some of the most fascinating, bizarre and barely believable true crime TV shows, after the head honchos at the world’s most popular subscription service ensured the best in streaming was released in order to turn the tide.

A number of critically acclaimed true crime shows have hit the platform throughout the year and headed straight to the top of the Netflix charts – and we’re sure it won’t end there either.

So if you’re searching for your next Netflix true crime binge, these 10 releases are sure to be a good place to start.

1 . The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman - 100% This fascinating documentary follows the barely believable true story of conman and fake MI5 agent Robert Hendy-Freegard. The documentary shocked viewers across the globe and was released to critical acclaim earlier in 2022. One reviewer called it an "absorbing watch", while another claimed it was a "compelling" documentary. Photo: Netflix

2 . Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer - 100% The three episode docu-series takes viewers back to the grimy days of 1980s New York when a series a brutal murders shock the city due to one man. Nicknamed 'The Torso Killer' this series examines how a family man was caught and exposed as one of America's most depraved serial killers. Photo: Netflix

3 . Conversations With A Killer: John Wayne Gacy - 100% The series charts the horrendous crimes of The Killer Clown, revealing previously unheard tapes from notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. One of America's most notorious criminals, Gacy's sick and deluded version of events is captured on tape for the very first time. Photo: Netflix

4 . The Tinder Swindler - 97% Harmless dating app? Or social media hub of a dangerous fraudster? Tinder Swindler tracks the story of a infamous conman that used the popular dating app to swindle a bunch of unsuspecting women across the globe. The show become so popular the internet was awash with Tinder Swindler meme as the outlandish and barely believable tale of the fraudster came to light. Photo: Netflix