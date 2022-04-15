The return of a Breaking Bad favourite, a highly anticipated second season of a c ult Netflix original and a brand new chilling true crime docuseries – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is sure to have subscribers licking their lips.

With an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, Netflix are adding some crackers this week in March to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

April has already proven immensely popular, with Netflix’s launching the a harrowing new Jimmy Savile documentary alongside some superb new films.

But the best is yet to come for Netflix, with this week’s released really showcasing the best the streaming platform has to offer.

So grab that control, settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. The Taming of the Shrewd - Out now A heartbroken scientist moves back home in an attempt to begin again, however, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Better Call Saul (Season 6) - April 19 The sixth, and final, season of the popular Breaking Bad spin-off return this week - and it's rumoured Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will even make an appearance. Photo: Kevin Winter Photo Sales

3. He's Expecting - April 21 An elite ad man discovers he is pregnant and is suddenly plunged into a world of prejudice against pregnant men, forcing him to rethink everything he knew. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Russian Doll (Season 2) - April 20 Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne returns for season two of comedy-drama Russian Doll. Playing the role of Nadia, she finds herself in a twisted loop after attending a party in New York City. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales