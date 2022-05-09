A host of some intriguing new series, combined with a list of great recent films are launched on streaming giant Netflix this week.

While there has been suggestions the platform has lost subscribers for the first time in a decade this year, there can be no denying that Netflix is still the go to platform for the bulk of the public with over 200 million subscribers reported.

Last week saw brand new gripping true crime, Ryan Gosling hit Blade Runner and a critically acclaimed new A24 movie, The Souvenir, all hit the platform as May continues to add to the subscription services impressive list of content.

And while there’s more than just the media listed in this article released on Netflix this, here is our list of the 8 best new releases on the platform this week.

1. Senior Year - May 13 Rebel Wilson stars in Senior Year as a character who falls into a 20-year coma, only to wake up intent on fulfilling her high school dream of becoming prom queen. Photo: Boris Martin/Netflix Photo Sales

2. Savage Beauty - May 12 A woman becomes hellbent on revenge when she volunteers for a product test that goes wrong in Savage Beauty. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. The Lincoln Lawyer - May 13 The Lincoln Lawyer is new series which sees lawyer Mickey Haller run a practice from his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes cases big and small across LA. Photo: LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX Photo Sales

4. Spontaneous - May 12 Katherine Langford leads in Spontaneous, a romantic black comedy horror film where a host of school students start spontaneously exploding. Photo: Phillip Faraone Photo Sales