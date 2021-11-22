Some of the world’s most gripping true crime documentaries can now be found on the world’s most well known streaming site Netflix, so you would be forgiven for not knowing which series to begin with.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases, whatever your favourite is, the popularity of true crime can’t be denied and risen in the last five years. There’s no better place than Netflix for fans of the genre.

But don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix homepage, looking to find the perfect doc to suits your taste, instead take a look at our list of the highest rated true crime documentaries now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Innocence Files (2020) The miniseries follows wrongful convictions, and how they can affect the lives of the involved. The series is based upon the work of the Innocence Project, which is committed to exonerating individuals who it believes to have been wrongfully convicted and is rated 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. The Confession Tapes (2020) The Confession Tapes is a true crime television documentary series that presents several cases of possible false confessions leading to murder convictions and is rated 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Wild Wild Country (2018) Wild Wild Country follows a controversial cult leader who builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, however, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. Rated 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. The Devil Next Door (2019) A Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. But have they got the right man? Rotten Tomatoes rates it highly at 91%. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales